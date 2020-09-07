Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,305,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,102,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.11% of Truist Financial worth $4,104,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Truist Financial by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 178,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,832,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,524,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,359,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.54. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

