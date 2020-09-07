Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,994,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.04% of Centene worth $4,066,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Centene by 45.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Centene by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Centene by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $2,309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,528 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,859 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.67. 2,495,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. Centene Corp has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

