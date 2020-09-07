Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,526,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,817,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.41% of Waste Management worth $3,762,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.21. 2,224,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,235. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

