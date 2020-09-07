Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 260,627 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,072,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,627 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.01% of Zoetis worth $5,217,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Edward Jones upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $189,477.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,674.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock worth $5,512,926. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,247. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $165.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

