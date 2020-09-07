Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,628,583 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,753,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,628,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of CSX worth $4,446,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in CSX by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in CSX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.51. 4,178,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,387,117. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.78.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

