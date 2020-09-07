Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 530,465 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,740,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530,465 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Kimberly Clark worth $4,062,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.23. 1,592,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,376. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

