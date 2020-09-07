Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 97,324 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,227,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97,324 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Booking worth $5,139,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Booking by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $9,553,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $33,285,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Booking stock traded down $27.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,917.74. 379,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,560. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,774.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,604.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $23.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

