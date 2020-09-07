Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Cut by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.90 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.78.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

