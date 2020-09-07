Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $361.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) will post sales of $361.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360.30 million and the highest is $363.10 million. Veeva Systems reported sales of $280.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.29.

NYSE VEEV traded down $11.58 on Friday, reaching $269.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,365,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,852. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 37,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $8,008,677.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,035,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,597.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,262 shares of company stock worth $19,156,067. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

