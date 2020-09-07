Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Position Increased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.39.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $44.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day moving average is $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.29.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $943.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

