Verasity Price Reaches $0.0009 (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $666,110.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00695742 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $328.31 or 0.03228928 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001416 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009598 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00032256 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,287,139 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

