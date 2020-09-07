Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110,544 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Verisign worth $31,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Verisign by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Verisign by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Verisign by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 496 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Verisign by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $203.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.65. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.77 and a 1-year high of $221.30.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. The firm had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $126,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,215 shares in the company, valued at $180,843,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,111 shares of company stock worth $13,394,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.75.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

