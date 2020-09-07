Vertcoin Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002374 BTC on exchanges including Bittylicious, CoinEgg, Coinroom and Upbit. Vertcoin has a market cap of $13.50 million and $270,467.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,081.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $339.00 or 0.03362714 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.34 or 0.02235312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00471425 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00778712 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00570819 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,413,272 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Coinroom, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, YoBit, Bitsane, Poloniex, Upbit and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

