Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stake Cut by RBF Capital LLC

RBF Capital LLC reduced its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Viad worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 307.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Viad by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 69,471 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Viad by 719.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viad alerts:

Shares of VVI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.46. The stock had a trading volume of 305,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,980. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Viad Corp has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $70.23. The firm has a market cap of $437.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($2.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($1.29). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Viad from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,742.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.