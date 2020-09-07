Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 755.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260,419 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Viavi Solutions worth $32,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 6,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $88,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $34,542.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,995.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,345,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,912. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Viavi Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

