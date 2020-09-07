VIBE (VIBE) Trading Down 39.6% Over Last 7 Days

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 7th. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $219,213.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00045788 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.83 or 0.05116807 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00035391 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00052786 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.