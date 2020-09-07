VouchForMe (IPL) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $19,459.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $272,280.49 and approximately $19,459.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including Coinbe, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00120767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.03 or 0.01720741 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00215266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00171828 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,000,000 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

