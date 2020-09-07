Wilen Investment Management CORP. Acquires New Shares in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.12% of Lydall at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lydall by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 44,683 shares during the last quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Lydall by 48.2% in the first quarter. Juniper Investment Company LLC now owns 524,536 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 170,654 shares during the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lydall in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,755,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lydall by 6.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lydall in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

LDL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 69,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 3.02. Lydall, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $146.16 million during the quarter. Lydall had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Separately, Sidoti lifted their target price on Lydall from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

