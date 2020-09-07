Wilen Investment Management CORP. Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum accounts for about 1.5% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,266,000 after buying an additional 87,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,389,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,536,000 after buying an additional 2,020,901 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

NYSE:MPC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.64. 7,278,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

