Wilen Investment Management CORP. Decreases Stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. L3Harris makes up about 2.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,102,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,719 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after buying an additional 1,249,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in L3Harris by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,663,000 after buying an additional 1,008,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in L3Harris by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after buying an additional 766,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,262,000 after buying an additional 430,984 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

Shares of L3Harris stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $181.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,401,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,442. L3Harris has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

