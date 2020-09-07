Wilen Investment Management CORP. Decreases Stock Holdings in Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119,577 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.50% of Flotek Industries worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 32,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 55,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flotek Industries by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 48,861 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Flotek Industries by 106.2% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. Flotek Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.88.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 178.19%. The business had revenue of $8.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul W. Hobby acquired 20,000 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Nierenberg purchased 145,250 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,208.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 177,750 shares of company stock valued at $414,645. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

