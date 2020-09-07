Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Trane accounts for approximately 1.6% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Trane were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth $9,771,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Trane by 12.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 350,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,122 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth $6,526,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trane by 5,021.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth $3,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David S. Regnery sold 14,167 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,686,156.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,954,356.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 6,646 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $797,785.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,899 shares of company stock worth $5,852,403. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Trane stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $117.77. 813,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.73.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

