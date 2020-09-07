Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the quarter. Trinseo makes up 1.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 34,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 17,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 952,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,652. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Trinseo’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trinseo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.