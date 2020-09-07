Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,137 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.05% of NN worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NN by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 578,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 72,068 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in NN during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in NN by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 1,744,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NNBR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of NN stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $4.56. 167,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $194.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.38.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.48 million. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

