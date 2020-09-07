Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $3.61 Million Stake in Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its holdings in shares of Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Standex Int’l comprises approximately 4.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.51% of Standex Int’l worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised their target price on Standex Int’l from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Standex Int’l in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standex Int’l from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Standex Int’l from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

SXI stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.81. 58,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,272. The stock has a market cap of $728.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Standex Int’l Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.00.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.23 million. Standex Int’l had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Standex Int’l Corp. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.21%.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

