Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Allegion by 235.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,266,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,094,000 after buying an additional 889,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,261.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 724,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,867,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $908,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,283 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 298.2% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 369,290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 276,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,600,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

ALLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.67. 583,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,899. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.