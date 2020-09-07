Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $609,000 Position in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Northern Technologies International accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Technologies International alerts:

Northern Technologies International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.05. 2,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 million, a P/E ratio of 61.92 and a beta of 1.22. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Northern Technologies International Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Technologies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Technologies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.