Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $8.44 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. AMERCO accounts for approximately 10.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.15% of AMERCO worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHAL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 795.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERCO alerts:

Shares of UHAL traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.08. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $222.34 and a 1-year high of $426.50.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $2.69. The company had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. Equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.