Wilen Investment Management CORP. Makes New $384,000 Investment in The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,752. The company has a market cap of $698.14 million, a P/E ratio of -63.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $20.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $123.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.39 million. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

