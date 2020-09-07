Wilen Investment Management CORP. Makes New Investment in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Ingles Markets accounts for about 1.6% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.15% of Ingles Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 11.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 31.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.05. 90,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,664. The company has a market cap of $791.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

