Wilen Investment Management CORP. Reduces Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SXT stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.12. 292,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.67. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.70%.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

