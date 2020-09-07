Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 109,379 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,379 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber accounts for about 1.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.59. 2,688,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.94.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

