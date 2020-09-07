Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 1,200 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 4.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.47.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.02. 3,040,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,714. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 2.64. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.