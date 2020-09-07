Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 15,115 Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,115 shares during the quarter. Cooper Tire & Rubber makes up 0.8% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 42.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 19.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 184,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,726. Cooper Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.87.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.87 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

