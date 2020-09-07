Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 2,060 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 6.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies comprises 3.0% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 23.4% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 25,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 49,648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 202.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 244,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,536. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.64 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,688 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $135,647.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,923.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $1,929,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

