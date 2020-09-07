Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 2,394 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up about 2.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 825.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 59.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,420,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,264. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.43 per share, with a total value of $102,645.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $325,600 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

