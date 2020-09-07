Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 2,524 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. LCI Industries comprises approximately 4.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned about 0.11% of LCI Industries worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in LCI Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 37.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 93,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. TheStreet raised LCI Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King increased their target price on LCI Industries from $121.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. CJS Securities lowered LCI Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $111.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,727. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $131.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $525.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.66, for a total value of $232,085.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

