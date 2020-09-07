Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 4,181 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,181 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,340,000 after buying an additional 6,507,608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,891,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,715,000 after buying an additional 15,469,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,654,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,827,000 after buying an additional 5,675,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,604,000 after buying an additional 2,328,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

IR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Sunday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.31. 2,199,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,280. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 12,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $367,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $82,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,202,458 shares of company stock valued at $371,191,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.