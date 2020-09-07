Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 4,900 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 0.17% of Reading International worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Reading International by 40.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Reading International by 54.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Reading International by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Reading International by 24.0% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 690,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reading International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reading International alerts:

Shares of RDI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,242. The company has a market cap of $90.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 28.73%.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.