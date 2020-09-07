Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 5,400 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Hanesbrands accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 232,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 32,883.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,847,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,144,000 after buying an additional 2,838,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Barclays raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.41. 5,482,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,161. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.69. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

