Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 650 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lowered its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Total makes up approximately 0.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Total were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Total during the first quarter valued at about $222,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 14.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,931,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $220,899,000 after buying an additional 726,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $793,011,000 after buying an additional 523,994 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 3,447.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 480,225 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 466,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 17.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,027,991 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,763,000 after buying an additional 454,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of TOT stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.13. 3,317,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,934. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of -30.81, a PEG ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.64. Total SA has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

