Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 6,877 Shares of Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its position in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 1.09% of Core Molding Technologies worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMT traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 31,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,814. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Renee R. Anderson bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,913.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,617 shares of company stock worth $64,030 in the last quarter.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

