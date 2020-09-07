Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 767 Shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. decreased its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,478,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,427,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CIRCOR International from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 93,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $581.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.79.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 25.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

