Wilen Investment Management CORP. Takes Position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,981,000 after buying an additional 1,796,775 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after buying an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,355,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,223,000 after buying an additional 166,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,016,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after buying an additional 326,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 485,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

OSK traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $78.49. The company had a trading volume of 370,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,813. Oshkosh Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

