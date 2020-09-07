Wilen Investment Management CORP. Trims Holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. trimmed its position in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Denny’s comprises 0.7% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.08% of Denny’s worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter worth about $432,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 176.6% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 74,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 47,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 424.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Denny’s by 8.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 304,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 24,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Denny’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,382. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $708.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.44. Denny’s Corp has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $40.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Denny’s Corp will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

DENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 8,900 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $103,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,542 shares in the company, valued at $992,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 8,488 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $98,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

