Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,057,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 268,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,550,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,567,000 after purchasing an additional 262,786 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 23.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 923.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 31.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 474,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $59.16. The company had a trading volume of 958,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,100. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 65.03%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.