WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0001

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINk has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $32.72 million and $1.73 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005776 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001939 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000203 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. WINk’s total supply is 999,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink.

WINk Coin Trading

WINk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.