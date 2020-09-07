Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $36.89. 6,994,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,230,574. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

