Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $121.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,925,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,108. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

