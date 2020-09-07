Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,556 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Oracle by 352.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 522.8% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 46,337 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.8% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

NYSE ORCL opened at $55.73 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock worth $344,646,000 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

